Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Snow Wraps up Today

Another Chance Tomorrow Night
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We still have snow falling in parts of northeastern South Dakota this morning. Any light snow showers will come to an end later this morning with minor accumulations expected. As far as the rest of the today, we should have plenty of sunshine across the region. It’s going to be colder with high temperatures for most of us stuck in the 20s. We will be in the teens to the north where there is fresh snow on the ground.

Our next chance of snow will move into the region late Thursday afternoon and into early Thursday evening. This will focus on southeastern South Dakota, northwestern Iowa, and southwestern Minnesota. A general 2 to 4 inch total will be expected, but some locations near Yankton into Spencer Iowa could see 4 to 6 inches. We’ll be monitoring the trends with this and keep you posted.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we should see a mix of clouds and sun and highs for most of us in the mid 30s. Next week is looking like a little more of an active week with chances of precipitation on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Officers report fatal accident involving overturned truck
Canton house fire
Canton house deemed a ‘total loss’ after fire
USD finishes season 29-4
Making history has USD eager to take next step
Eighth grader Cooper Thorson from Milton Pope School in Marseilles made the incredible shot...
Middle schooler wins team basketball game with incredible ‘full-court buzzer-beater’
Officers began carrying out search and arrest warrants on Saturday morning and now have custody...
Police: Four arrested in Paul Billion’s murder investigation

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Two Rounds of Snow Incoming
tue
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Update
More Snow Thursday South
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast