South Dakota Symphony Orchestra holds Christmas show

The “‘Tis the season!” Christmas concert will be held on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at the Washington Pavilion.
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra concert.
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra concert.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This weekend, performers from both near and far will take the stage at the Washington Pavilion for the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s annual Christmas concert “‘Tis the Season.”

This year’s concert is being conducted by Thomas Fortner, who says he can’t wait to get the show underway.

”I love conducting an orchestra and having 50-100 experts and the chorus all in front of me doing passionate things that they’ve practiced their whole lives for, and yet I get to connect on a one-on-one level,” Fortner said.

Fortner will not be the only one conducting the show. One lucky person will get to join him on stage for one of the music numbers.

”Every year we find somebody from the audience or somebody from the youth orchestra to conduct sleigh ride, and that’s a really wonderful opportunity for them to get that experience and hopefully that will change their lives,” Fortner said.

The extra conductor won’t be the only audience member to be a part of the show, though. French horn player Daniel Kitchens says everyone in the auditorium will have a chance to be a part of the show.

”The best part about it is definitely the Christmas carols that everyone gets to sing, and that happens right at the very end so everyone has to stand up and do their part to sing Christmas carols with us, which is always really fun from the stage to hear the audience singing back with us,” Kitchens said.

Kitchens says he loves playing for big crowds and is excited about this weekend’s shows.

”I really wish we could have the lights on in the hall when we play or concerts because I love seeing people’s expressions and peoples reactions, both positive and negative, to what they hear because we are trying to have an impact on you on the audience,” Kitchens said.

The "'Tis the season!" Christmas concert will be held on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at the Washington Pavilion.

For more information, click here.

