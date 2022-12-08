Authorities investigating fatal crash involving train in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a train south of Harrisburg.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday on 274th St.

Officials have confirmed that at least one person died, but the number of people involved in the crash is unknown at this time.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is leading the investigation. Crews are expected to be on the scene throughout the night.

