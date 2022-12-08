Avera Medical Minute
Authorities investigating fatal crash involving train in Harrisburg

Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a train south of Harrisburg.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday on 274th St.

Officials have confirmed that at least one person died, but the number of people involved in the crash is unknown at this time.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is leading the investigation. Crews are expected to be on the scene throughout the night.

This is a developing story. Stay with Dakota News Now for updates.

