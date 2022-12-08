Avera Medical Minute
Christensen named All-American, will play college soccer at SDSU

Tiger junior gets National Honors
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been a good week for Harrisburg’s Hailee Christensen who was an Athlete of the Week after leading her Tigers to a State Soccer championship.

She has been named one of 62 HS All-Americans by the United Soccer Coaches Association... And she also made her college decision to play soccer for the Jackrabbits of South Dakota State.

Hailee still has one more year of HS Soccer left before heading to Brookings. He Tigers lost only 1 game all season en route to their state title.

