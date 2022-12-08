Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

December 7th Plays of the Week

Top plays from Basketball, Boxing, Volleyball and Football
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We start with Play #5... What a comeback by Baylor to beat Gonzaga at the Pentagon Friday night. Dale Bonner’s behind the back pass to Langston Love for the dunk was a crowd pleaser, they loved it!

Play #4...Aberdeen’s Corey McIntosh was the shining star at the Black Tie Boxing evenet Thursday night at the District with this knockout win.

At #3, Northwestern’s Red Raiders have put up prolific offensive numbers all season, but you don’t make the National Championship game without a great defense. Parker Fryar with the pick in the win over Indiana Wesleyan.

#2 Goes to a pair of local teams that excelled in post season volleyball. USD won 2 sets for the first time ever in the NCAA Tournament and the DWU Tigers lost in the quarter-finals of the NAIA Tournament for their best season ever.

and #1 goes to a team that’s used to that honor. The Minneota Vikings simply dominated Springfield in the 1-A title game on the ground and made it 8 state championship in school history, with 5 under head coach Chad Johnston.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leroy SwiftHawk, 27, Sioux Falls Resident
Police: Man grabs child in Sioux Falls parking lot
Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg
(Source: MGN)
SDSU football player arrested days before FCS playoffs
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Canton house fire
UPDATE: One dead in Canton house fire

Latest News

Stig is excited for his SDSU football team to be on national TV Saturday on ESPN
Stig knows it’s great for the school that Saturday’s game is on ESPN
Dordt sweeps Northwestern in GPAC doubleheader in Sioux Center
Dordt sweeps Northwestern in GPAC Doubleheader in Sioux Center
USD's Chris Nilsen preparing to return to Europe for professional pole vaulting
Nilsen preparing to head back to professional pole-vaulting in Europe
Christensen named All-American, will play college soccer at SDSU
Christensen named All-American, will play college soccer at SDSU