December 7th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We start with Play #5... What a comeback by Baylor to beat Gonzaga at the Pentagon Friday night. Dale Bonner’s behind the back pass to Langston Love for the dunk was a crowd pleaser, they loved it!

Play #4...Aberdeen’s Corey McIntosh was the shining star at the Black Tie Boxing evenet Thursday night at the District with this knockout win.

At #3, Northwestern’s Red Raiders have put up prolific offensive numbers all season, but you don’t make the National Championship game without a great defense. Parker Fryar with the pick in the win over Indiana Wesleyan.

#2 Goes to a pair of local teams that excelled in post season volleyball. USD won 2 sets for the first time ever in the NCAA Tournament and the DWU Tigers lost in the quarter-finals of the NAIA Tournament for their best season ever.

and #1 goes to a team that’s used to that honor. The Minneota Vikings simply dominated Springfield in the 1-A title game on the ground and made it 8 state championship in school history, with 5 under head coach Chad Johnston.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

