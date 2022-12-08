Dordt sweeps Northwestern in GPAC Doubleheader in Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) -Ethan’s Karly Gustafson was the star Wednesday night in Sioux Center with 23 points leading 5th-ranked Dordt past #16 Northwestern 65-55 in a battle of bitter rivals who both had 10-0 records coming into the game.

And the nightcap of the doubleheader was even more exciting as the Dordt men edged the Red Raiders in OT 93-89 despite 25 points each from Connor Geddes and Dillon Carlson. The Defenders were led by Jacob Vis with 18 points and Bryce Coppock with 23 points. He just became a member of the 1,000 career point club at Dordt.

