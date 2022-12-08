Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Explosion at grain elevator facility injures multiple people in Iowa

First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.(Peggy Martin)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - At least two people have been injured and nearby homes have been evacuated following an explosion Thursday at a processing facility in Iowa.

Witnesses said it happened at around 11:15 a.m. local time. The building is a grain elevator and soybean-crusher facility owned by Heartland Crush, according to property records.

Officials evacuated several nearby homes and urged people to avoid being outside due to the smoke. The city is asking people to avoid the area.

Several medical helicopters have been dispatched to the scene along with multiple fire departments.

Residents who were evacuated were told they could go to the Iowa County Transportation Building.

First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.(KCRG)

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg
Leroy SwiftHawk, 27, Sioux Falls Resident
Police: Man grabs child in Sioux Falls parking lot
(Source: MGN)
SDSU football player arrested days before FCS playoffs
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect and vehicle linked to a recent...
Authorities asking for help in Harrisburg Ace Hardware burglary

Latest News

FILE - The discrimination lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal challenges over Musk’s...
Women sue Musk’s Twitter alleging discriminatory layoffs
FILE PHOTO - The money for the Central States Pension Fund is the largest amount of federal aid...
LIVE: Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers
sickness flu generic
Avera Medical Minute: COVID, flu season update
Deborah Sampson, left, a nurse at a University of Washington Medical Center clinic in Seattle,...
FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids younger than age 5