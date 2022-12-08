Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Gov. Noem calls for immediate review of state investments

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem has called for an immediate review of all investments in South Dakota to determine if taxpayers are funding international companies that she believes pose a threat to our national security.

Noem said the review would thoroughly investigate all the money put into the South Dakota Investment Council to determine if taxpayer dollars are supporting international companies; she specifically called out China. Noem challenged the Investment Council to complete the review in 7 days.

“South Dakotans deserve to know if their taxpayer dollars are being invested to benefit the Chinese Communist Party,” said Noem.

Last week, Governor Noem signed an Executive Order banning TikTok for those who work for the South Dakota state government.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leroy SwiftHawk, 27, Sioux Falls Resident
Police: Man grabs child in Sioux Falls parking lot
Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg
(Source: MGN)
SDSU football player arrested days before FCS playoffs
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Canton house fire
UPDATE: One dead in Canton house fire

Latest News

Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
More snow tonight
Out of the 277 entries this year, eight finalists made it to the final competition.
High school students pitch businesses in BIG Idea Final Competition
A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a...
Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls
Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg