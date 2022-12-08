The Mighty Corson Art Players performing “Twas The Night Before...” this weekend
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Mighty Corson Art Players managing artistic director Brian Schipper joined us this morning to talk about their winter show “Twas The Night Before...” playing this weekend. It will be a group of 5 different short plays directed by 5 different directors featuring all local talent.
Tickets: https://www.mightycorson.com/twas-the-night
