Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

The Mighty Corson Art Players performing “Twas The Night Before...” this weekend

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Mighty Corson Art Players managing artistic director Brian Schipper joined us this morning to talk about their winter show “Twas The Night Before...” playing this weekend. It will be a group of 5 different short plays directed by 5 different directors featuring all local talent.

Tickets: https://www.mightycorson.com/twas-the-night

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leroy SwiftHawk, 27, Sioux Falls Resident
Police: Man grabs child in Sioux Falls parking lot
Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg
(Source: MGN)
SDSU football player arrested days before FCS playoffs
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Canton house fire
UPDATE: One dead in Canton house fire

Latest News

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Gov. Noem calls for immediate review of state investments
Snow ahead on 12/08/22
Winter weather advisory ahead as snow piles in
Out of the 277 entries this year, eight finalists made it to the final competition.
High school students pitch businesses in BIG Idea Final Competition
A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a...
Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls