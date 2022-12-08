More Snow Expected Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see increasing cloud cover across the region. Highs will range from the upper 20s to the low to mid 30s around the region. That’s ahead of a chance for some snow tonight, especially in the southern parts of the region. Snow will move in later this afternoon and spread north and east. By around 5 p.m., we’ll see snow falling in Sioux Falls. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect later this evening and last until 6 a.m. Friday.

The heaviest amounts of snow will be in southern South Dakota, northern Iowa, and southern Minnesota. Overall, we could see 2 to 4 inches of snow across most of the region. In parts of northwestern Iowa, we could locally see 4 to 6 inches of fresh snow. Thankfully, the wind shouldn’t be too big of a problem, so we shouldn’t be dealing with too much blowing snow.

We’ll start the melting process Friday and keep it going through the weekend. Early next week, we’ll bring in our next storm system. That storm should bring more accumulating snowfall across the region and some much colder temperatures.

