New Aldi grocery store open for business in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aldi representatives hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of their fourth Sioux Falls location.

The new Aldi store, open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., is situated at 4201 W 61st Circle N STE 140 in Sioux Falls. In their press release, Aldi said the first 100 customers will receive a gift card as part of the Aldi Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster, and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” said Matt Lilla, Faribault regional vice president for ALDI. “We have served this community for more than 6 years and are excited to continue to offer Sioux Falls residents an affordable way of shopping.”

Aldi sells mostly exclusive brands made by the best partners. Sioux Falls shoppers will find food for every taste and lifestyle (gluten-free, plant-based, dairy alternatives, etc.) along with an unbeatable cheese and wine selection. Shoppers will also discover weekly offerings of limited-time Aldi Finds like candles, delicious seasonal food, home goods, and more.

In their press release, Aldi representatives say they are confident in its products, such as its fresh, organic produce delivered daily, that every item is backed by its Twice as Nice Guarantee. If, for any reason, a customer is not 100% satisfied with the quality of a product, ALDI will gladly replace the product and refund it.

As part of a sustainability initiative, Aldi asks shoppers to bring reusable bags and recently announced a new commitment to eliminate all plastic shopping bags from stores by the end of 2023. ALDI also uses green electricity to cover 100% of our energy consumption and has donated over 33 million pounds of food through our partnership with Feeding America.

Job opportunities at Aldi

ALDI is an award-winning employer that is nationally acclaimed for prioritizing its employees and their well-being. Known for offering highly competitive wages and industry-leading benefits, ALDI has been recognized as one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes six times in the past seven years. As one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S., ALDI is constantly creating new jobs in local communities, coast to coast. To learn more about working at ALDI and search job openings, go to Careers.Aldi.US.

