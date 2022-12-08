Nilsen preparing to head back to professional pole-vaulting in Europe

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former USD pole vaulter and Olympic Silver Medalist Chris Nilsen is back home for a while before his next season starts over in Europe. He continues to train with Derek Miles when he’s home.

And he would love to compete in the Olympics again. But for now he’s focused on his professional career. ”Usually the competition season will start in February in Europe for me. I might do a home meet at the University of South Dakota just before I go over there for a little tune-up before the actual competition season starts but that’s still TBD,” says Nilsen.

When you think about how old Derek was when he was still competing in the Olympics, Nilsen still has a long career ahead of him.

And congrats, he just got engaged. The wedding is next fall.

