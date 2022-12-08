Avera Medical Minute
Nilsen preparing to head back to professional pole-vaulting in Europe

Olympic Silver Medalist headed back to Europe
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former USD pole vaulter and Olympic Silver Medalist Chris Nilsen is back home for a while before his next season starts over in Europe. He continues to train with Derek Miles when he’s home.

And he would love to compete in the Olympics again. But for now he’s focused on his professional career. ”Usually the competition season will start in February in Europe for me. I might do a home meet at the University of South Dakota just before I go over there for a little tune-up before the actual competition season starts but that’s still TBD,” says Nilsen.

When you think about how old Derek was when he was still competing in the Olympics, Nilsen still has a long career ahead of him.

And congrats, he just got engaged. The wedding is next fall.

