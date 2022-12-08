Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a potential large-scale restaurant, bar, and casino.

The location would be on South Louise Ave on the corner of 85th street.

It would include a restaurant, bar, and four gaming rooms.

This giving the potential for up to fifty video lottery machines.

Resident in the neighborhood Michelle O’Connor says she wasn’t on board with the initial plan.

“Our family went and spoke at the council meeting against it because the plan that was coming in was a full casino and it didn’t feel like a good fit for our neighborhood,” said Michelle O’Connor, resident in neighborhood.

Senior planner with the planning development services department says collaboration with those in the neighborhood was key.

“They really did work with the neighborhood on some elements that they wanted to see out there and some of the things they were concerned on,” said Jason Bieber, senior planner.

O’Connor agreeing saying these adjustments helped to change her perspective.

“The new plan from what we understand has more of a focus on a restaurant. They are putting in a wall and some trees just to help with people that have their backyards to the proposed restaurant. Right now, we have a difficulty with the school bus, they can’t get onto our road because it’s so narrow. They said we’ll actually make both driveways wide enough so the bus can actually get through so the kids don’t have to walk as far,” said O’Connor.

Saying these steps went a long way.

“Am I supporting gambling no but I’m really happy that they were able to reconsider their plans and not put in a full casino,” said O’Connor.

The decision will be left up to the planning commission unless appealed.

