Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

REACH Literacy to host story time with Sioux Falls author and Mrs. Claus

REACH Literacy will hold the event at The Source in Sioux Falls.
REACH Literacy will hold the event at The Source in Sioux Falls.(Reach Literacy)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - REACH Literacy will hold a Christmas reading event Saturday morning at The Source in downtown Sioux Falls.

Author Tom Roberts will share excerpts from his newest book, Christmas Reflections. The book, illustrated by Jim and Benjamin Brummond, is a compilation of 12 different writings about the Christmas season.

Christmas Reflections is the latest of several Christmas picture books by Roberts, including ‘Twas The Night Before Christ, Santa’s Prayer, The Little Lost Sock, Return to the Farm, The Greatest Gift, On That One Christmas Eve, and Something About Christmas.

Sammons Financial Group is sponsoring the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota’s 2022 holiday book fundraiser and will donate 40 copies of the book to REACH. Books will also be available for purchase at the event, with all proceeds benefitting the Children’s Home Society.

In addition to the reading, the holiday event will include hot chocolate and a visit from Mrs. Claus.

The story time will take place on Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg
(Source: MGN)
SDSU football player arrested days before FCS playoffs
Leroy SwiftHawk, 27, Sioux Falls Resident
Police: Man grabs child in Sioux Falls parking lot
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
DPS: Driver failed to yield at railroad crossing in fatal Harrisburg crash

Latest News

Giving Hope Bingo to host sobriety event
Difficult Travel
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
Students from the tribal college are helping reintroduce the small predators to the northern...
Northern Plains tribes bring back their wild ‘relatives’
The store’s owner, Hayder Hayyawi, said his place has been vandalized three times since opening...
Third case of vandalism for Sioux Falls Mediterranean Store in 2022