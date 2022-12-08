REACH Literacy to host story time with Sioux Falls author and Mrs. Claus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - REACH Literacy will hold a Christmas reading event Saturday morning at The Source in downtown Sioux Falls.

Author Tom Roberts will share excerpts from his newest book, Christmas Reflections. The book, illustrated by Jim and Benjamin Brummond, is a compilation of 12 different writings about the Christmas season.

Christmas Reflections is the latest of several Christmas picture books by Roberts, including ‘Twas The Night Before Christ, Santa’s Prayer, The Little Lost Sock, Return to the Farm, The Greatest Gift, On That One Christmas Eve, and Something About Christmas.

Sammons Financial Group is sponsoring the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota’s 2022 holiday book fundraiser and will donate 40 copies of the book to REACH. Books will also be available for purchase at the event, with all proceeds benefitting the Children’s Home Society.

In addition to the reading, the holiday event will include hot chocolate and a visit from Mrs. Claus.

The story time will take place on Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

