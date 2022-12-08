Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sanford Radiothon raises money for local families this holiday season

The Radiothon will feature two full days of sharing local survivor families’ stories while raising funds for children still in the hospital.
The event began Thursday morning and will wrap up Friday night.
The event began Thursday morning and will wrap up Friday night.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Castle at Sanford Hospital is a little busier than usual this week with volunteers and radio stations filling the lobby for the 17th annual Midwest Communications Radiothon.

The Radiothon will feature two full days of sharing local survivor families’ stories while raising funds for children still in the hospital.

”We get to talk to a lot of people all at one time and spread a message quickly and very far and for kids that need help that’s a good message to send,” KTWB Morning Host Doc Murphy said.

Duane hatch has volunteered for the radiothon every year since it first began.

Hatch has first-hand knowledge of how the money can help families in need as his son had cancer over 15 years ago.

”A lot of times you need to travel, and you’ve got meals, mileage and hotel bills a lot of extra expenses that people don’t always think about and that’s where something like this can really help out and make a difference,” Hatch said.

Hatch says he continues to volunteer for the Radiothon because of the support his family received when they needed it.

”We got some support from Children’s Miracle Network and Cure Kids Cancer at that time so this is just a way that we can give back to that community,” Hatch said.

MORE: South Dakota Symphony Orchestra holds Christmas show.

Organizers say they hope the radiothon can help families from across the state in the coming year.

”A lot of our families say when they’re sharing their stories we saw the castle as a cool building and we never expected our family to need it but we were so thankful that it was here when we did,” Sanford Health Senior Development Officer Bethany Olson said.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg
Leroy SwiftHawk, 27, Sioux Falls Resident
Police: Man grabs child in Sioux Falls parking lot
(Source: MGN)
SDSU football player arrested days before FCS playoffs
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect and vehicle linked to a recent...
Authorities asking for help in Harrisburg Ace Hardware burglary

Latest News

Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
DPS: Driver failed to yield at railroad crossing in fatal Harrisburg crash
Mighty Corson Art Players
The Mighty Corson Art Players performing “Twas The Night Before...” this weekend
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Gov. Noem calls for immediate review of state investments
Snow ahead on 12/08/22
Winter weather advisory ahead as snow piles in