Sanford Radiothon raises money for local families this holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Castle at Sanford Hospital is a little busier than usual this week with volunteers and radio stations filling the lobby for the 17th annual Midwest Communications Radiothon.

The Radiothon will feature two full days of sharing local survivor families’ stories while raising funds for children still in the hospital.

”We get to talk to a lot of people all at one time and spread a message quickly and very far and for kids that need help that’s a good message to send,” KTWB Morning Host Doc Murphy said.

Duane hatch has volunteered for the radiothon every year since it first began.

Hatch has first-hand knowledge of how the money can help families in need as his son had cancer over 15 years ago.

”A lot of times you need to travel, and you’ve got meals, mileage and hotel bills a lot of extra expenses that people don’t always think about and that’s where something like this can really help out and make a difference,” Hatch said.

Hatch says he continues to volunteer for the Radiothon because of the support his family received when they needed it.

”We got some support from Children’s Miracle Network and Cure Kids Cancer at that time so this is just a way that we can give back to that community,” Hatch said.

Organizers say they hope the radiothon can help families from across the state in the coming year.

”A lot of our families say when they’re sharing their stories we saw the castle as a cool building and we never expected our family to need it but we were so thankful that it was here when we did,” Sanford Health Senior Development Officer Bethany Olson said.

