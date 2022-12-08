Stig knows it’s great for the school that Saturday’s game is on ESPN

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Isiah Davis and his SDSU Jackrabbit football teammates have another F-C-S playoff game Saturday in Brookings.

They rolled Delaware last Saturday 42-6 and if they keep playing the way they have in the trenches they will most likely end up back in Frisco in January for the National Championship game... And it could be against North Dakota State.

The Jacks responded well to a 3-week layoff in the win over the Blue Hens and now all of their attention is focused on the Crusaders of Worcester, MA where my dad was born... I think of them for basketball where Bob Cousy played, but they’re a good football team too.

So how excited is John Stiegelmeier to have his team on national TV again with the game on ESPN? ”We talked about it in the sense that it is honoring. Honoring to our football program, to our university to be on ESPN. I think one of two football games that day. If they’re thinking about what TV station we’re on while we’re playing than I haven’t done a good job of picking the right guys and preparing them. But is it good for our university without a doubt. It’s the best advertising we could purchase,” says the SDSU Head Coach.

Kickoff is 11 Saturday morning at The Dana... The Jacks haven’t lost since that season opener at Iowa to the Hawkeyes 7-3.

