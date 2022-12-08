Volunteers gift Christmas wreaths to veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls group is spreading Christmas cheer to local veterans with a very special gift.

The women at Beadle Plaza Apartments have been putting together Christmas wreaths for months. This is the 18th year the group has given the wreaths to veterans at the VA. Veterans appreciate the kind gesture and the Christmas joy the wreaths bring.

