AG announces first-degree manslaughter conviction in Pennington County

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Mark Vargo said the Pennington County jury convicted a woman of first-degree manslaughter following her boyfriend’s death on June 8, 2021.

The report from the Attorney General’s office says on Nov. 30, 2022, a Pennington County jury found the suspect, Ashley Peltier, guilty. The report indicates that Stanley Kennard III, a.k.a. James Rice, died of stab wounds believed to be inflicted by Peltier.

“Cases like this one deal with complex family dynamics,” said Deputy Attorney General Brent Kempema, who assisted the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office with the prosecution. “I commend the jury for its ability to sift through those dynamics and apply the evidence it heard to the law. It was clear throughout the trial that the jury took its civic duty very seriously and ultimately came to a just decision.”

Deputy Pennington County State’s Attorney Anna Lindrooth agreed, saying, “This verdict provided a step towards justice for Stanley Kennard, and the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office is proud of the work that we did in this case for Stanley and for his family.”

Attorney General Vargo noted that efficient multi-agency cooperation helped prosecutors build – and win – the case.

Contributing agencies

The Rapid City Police Department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Division of Criminal Investigation Forensic Laboratory, the Attorney General’s Office, and prosecutors and Victim’s Advocates from the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office all contributed to the effort.

“Working together smoothly across agencies and disciplines is one important way we can maximize our efforts for all South Dakotans,” said Vargo.

