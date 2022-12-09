Avera Medical Minute
Annual Sioux Falls holiday tradition returns

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Christmas at the Cathedral is returning for a 26th year next weekend.

The production celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ by giving different perspectives. This year, the story is being told through the eyes of Joseph.

There are six performances starting Thursday, Dec. 15th, and wrapping up Sunday, the 18th.

Around 500 volunteers and performers help put on the event. Organizers say the experience is unlike any other.

