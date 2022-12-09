Annual Sioux Falls holiday tradition returns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Christmas at the Cathedral is returning for a 26th year next weekend.

The production celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ by giving different perspectives. This year, the story is being told through the eyes of Joseph.

There are six performances starting Thursday, Dec. 15th, and wrapping up Sunday, the 18th.

Around 500 volunteers and performers help put on the event. Organizers say the experience is unlike any other.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.