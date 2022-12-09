Avera Medical Minute
Cast and crew preparing for Christmas at the Cathedral

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual holiday tradition Christmas at the Cathedral is returning for its 26th year next weekend.

The production celebrated the birth of Jesus, through different perspectives. This year, the story is being told through the eyes of Joseph.

Multiple performances are already sold out, but there are still tickets available for the Dec. 15 and Dec. 18 shows.

All proceeds from Christmas at the Cathedral go toward maintaining the historic Saint Joseph Cathedral as well as helping the Bishop Dudley Hospitality house.

