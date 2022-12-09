City of Sioux Falls declares snow alert; SFSD announces 2-hour late start for Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls declared a Snow Alert Thursday evening and the Sioux Falls School District announced a 2-hour late start for Friday.

An email from the school district to parents reads:

School will start 2 hours late tomorrow, Friday, December 9th, 2022 to give city crews an opportunity to clear streets and families extra time to get to school safely. A 2-hour late start means there will be no morning preschool or early childhood classes. There will be no morning activities or practices and no breakfast. Buses will pickup students 2-hours later than normal, but pickup times may be impacted due to the snow accumulations. Use the StopFinder app to track the location of your bus. Even with the 2-hour late start, we will not count students tardy if they arrive to school within a reasonable amount of time. Safety is our highest priority.

Meanwhile, plowing of emergency snow routes began Thursday night and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin Friday after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. All vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing during snow plowing operations until the streets have been plowed.

Zone 2: Plowing of north/south streets will begin Friday at 8 a.m. All vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 p.m. whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 p.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Plowing of east/west streets will begin Friday at 8 p.m. All vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 a.m., whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 a.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Zone 1: Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin Sunday. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Sunday. During a snow alert, parking is prohibited in the downtown area between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Ticketing and Towing: Any vehicle parked in violation of the snow removal ordinances may be ticketed and/or towed after streets have been cleared.

Residents are asked to check siouxfalls.org/snow for up-to-date snow information as well as sign up for email/text snow alert notifications by texting SNOWALERT to 888777, or visiting our website to sign up for email notifications.

If you are unsure what snow zone you are in, or where the zone boundaries are located, you can use the city’s online interactive map, which allows you to pinpoint your zone by address. This is available at www.siouxfalls.org/snow.

You can subscribe to email snow alert notifications at www.siouxfalls.org/snow. Text message alerts are also available by texting SNOWALERT to 888-777.

Snow alerts and updates also will be communicated via Twitter and Facebook.

Property owners are reminded that the City of Sioux Falls requires all public sidewalks cleared of ice and snow within 48 hours after completion of each snow or ice accumulation. Sidewalks at intersections or crosswalks also need to be cleared to the street. Call 978-6900 during normal business hours, or leave a voice message after hours or on weekends, to report violations.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.