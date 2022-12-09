Family offers $2,000 for return of support dog

HERRICK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A three-month-old support dog was stolen out of a car in Herrick, S.D.

The Fischer family is devastated after their support dog, named Juno, was stolen out of their car Thursday night. Juno is a support dog for one of the family members that is currently battling cancer.

The Fischer family is offering a $2,000 reward for the puppy, no questions asked. They say they are not looking to press charges, they just want to do whatever it takes to get their puppy back.

The Fischers say they do not believe the puppy escaped on its own, as Juno was in a crate, and a wallet was also taken from the car.

Please text or call Dave Fischer at (612) 743-2077 with any information that might help reunite the family with their puppy.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.