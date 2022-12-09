Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Foggy, cloudy, and cool

Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of northeastern South Dakota until 10 a.m.

Roads are still slick and sloppy in places across the region. Make sure you’re giving yourself plenty of extra time to get when you’re going, especially this morning! We will start to melt some of this snow later today with highs getting up to and above freezing. The clouds will hang tight through most of today and overnight. The clouds will break this weekend with highs staying in the low 30s.

We’ve already declared next Monday through Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days as we are tracking a potential winter storm to impact the Midwest. Stick with your Dakota News Now First Alert Weather Team as we track this storm! This will be followed by much colder temperatures by the end of next week.

Dakota News Now weather page

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
SDSU football player arrested days before FCS playoffs
Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
DPS: Driver failed to yield at railroad crossing in fatal Harrisburg crash
Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
At least 10 people injured in explosion at grain elevator facility in Iowa
Leroy SwiftHawk, 27, Sioux Falls Resident
Police: Man grabs child in Sioux Falls parking lot

Latest News

Saturday City Craft Fair
Saturday City Craft Fair this weekend and next to find the perfect holiday gift
Gov. Noem meets with SD National Guard troops in Texas (Gov. Noem's Office)
Veteran groups applaud Noem’s proposed tuition benefits
City of Sioux Falls prepares for first heavy snow fall of the season
Cast and crew preparing for production of Christmas at the Cathedral in Sioux Falls.
Cast and crew preparing for Christmas at the Cathedral