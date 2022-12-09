Foggy, Cloudy and Cool

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Winter Weather Advisories are in effect in southern South Dakota, northern Nebraska, northwestern Iowa, and southwestern Minnesota through 6:00 a.m. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of northeastern South Dakota until 10 a.m.

Roads are still slick and sloppy in places across the region. Make sure you’re giving yourself plenty of extra time to get when you’re going, especially this morning! We will start to melt some of this snow later today with highs getting up to and above freezing. The clouds will hang tight through most of today and overnight. The clouds will break this weekend with highs staying in the low 30s.

We’ve already declared next Monday through Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days as we are tracking a potential winter storm to impact the Midwest. Stick with your Dakota News Now First Alert Weather Team as we track this storm! This will be followed by much colder temperatures by the end of next week.

