Great Plains Zoo animals experience Sioux Falls snowfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo shared a video compilation capturing their animals experiencing the recent snowfall on Friday.

The TikTok montage set to holiday music includes a rhino, a red panda, hyenas, and a bear rolling and running through the fresh snow.

Watch the fun on the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History Facebook page. The zoo encourages patrons to visit the zoo during the winter for a unique experience of their exhibits.

