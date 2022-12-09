Holiday activities at the Children’s Museum of South Dakota

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Staff at the Children’s Museum of South Dakota are welcoming families this month for some holiday festivities. Beginning December 11, a sensory-friendly play featuring Santa goes from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Holiday Break Camps will be available for 6-12 year-olds during the holiday break as well. Staff members are putting together a Noon Year’s Eve celebration from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm in the Art Studio. That will involve a confetti drop and dance party at noon on the indoor prairie.

