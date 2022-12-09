Avera Medical Minute
Holiday activities at the Children's Museum of South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Staff at the Children’s Museum of South Dakota are welcoming families this month for some holiday festivities. Beginning December 11, a sensory-friendly play featuring Santa goes from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Holiday Break Camps will be available for 6-12 year-olds during the holiday break as well. Staff members are putting together a Noon Year’s Eve celebration from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm in the Art Studio. That will involve a confetti drop and dance party at noon on the indoor prairie.

