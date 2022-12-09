Avera Medical Minute
LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Lincoln vs. Washington basketball game

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln basketball team will take on Washington, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live.

The livestream is available in the video player below and begins at 6:45 p.m. with the pre-game show. The game will start at 7 p.m.

Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer free livestreams of high school sporting events this fall and winter. All games will also be streamed at metrosports.tv.

