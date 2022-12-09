Avera Medical Minute
Northwestern QB getting acclimated to playing his old position again

Red Raiders make NAIA Championship game with former West Lyon QB at the helm
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Red Raiders only loss of the season was in game one to Morningside. Northwestern has won every game since including Saturday’s semi-final game against Indiana Wesleyan.

Matt McCarty’s team is used to being in this situation where they are a contender to win a national championship. And with Morningside having lost in the playoffs, one more win in Durham, NC on December 17th and they will be wearing the much coveted crown.

And they’ve done it with QB Jalyn Gramstad from West Lyon who has been getting better each week at his old position. ”I think just the chemistry I would say. I’ve been playing defense the last couple of years as you guys know and switching back over to offense I had to get that chemistry back with my receivers, the offensive linemen and the coaching staff as well. I think the trust and everything has been building and my knowledge for the game has been building as well and it’s been awesome to be out here playing for these guys.”

It’s remarkable because Gramstad was a safety last year and his top receiver Cade Moser has been out most of the season. Moser is back healthy now and Michael Story has really stepped up and as a result this has been a very potent team on both sides of the ball.

But the team they play from Keiser has beaten 3 of the top seeds all on the road to make the championship game.

