O’Gorman and Washington girls roll to open the season in basketball

Knights win at Brandon and Warriors defend home court against Lincoln
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRANDON and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked O’Gorman Knights in Class “AA” went to Brandon Thursday night and came away with a 55-41 win over the 4th-ranked Lynx. Mahli Abdouch helped the Knights jump on top early 10-1 and Paydyn Pederson had the hot hand from the outside.

At Washington Brooklyn Harpe had 15 points and Grace Peterson 14 as the Warriors dominated Lincoln to open the season 53-25. Kierra Lubovich had 10 rebounds for the Patriots.

