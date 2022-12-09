Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel from gas station; 1 arrested

Tennessee authorities say several suspects stole thousands of gallons of fuel from a gas station.
Tennessee authorities say several suspects stole thousands of gallons of fuel from a gas station.(Pop Nukoonrat's Images via Canva)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee say a group of thieves is responsible for stealing thousands of gallons of fuel from a gas station.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, several suspects stole 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel valued at about $20,000 from a gas station about 10 minutes outside of the downtown area.

The suspects involved reportedly made multiple trips to the same fuel pump on Nov. 15 over several hours in taking the gas.

Hendersonville police said they were able to arrest 25-year-old Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis in connection with the fuel theft. He was charged with theft of more than $10,000 and vandalism.

A license plate reader helped police catch Rodriguez-Denis. However, no other arrests have been announced.

Rodriguez-Denis is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg
(Source: MGN)
SDSU football player arrested days before FCS playoffs
Leroy SwiftHawk, 27, Sioux Falls Resident
Police: Man grabs child in Sioux Falls parking lot
Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
DPS: Driver failed to yield at railroad crossing in fatal Harrisburg crash
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Marengo plant fire.
Explosion, fire devastates Marengo plant, hurting at least 10
Walmart's CEO says stores could close or prices could increase because of store theft.
Walmart may close stores, increase prices due to theft, CEO says
90-year-old Jane Egan has been putting money in the Salvation Army kettles on Match Day for...
90-year-old rounding up Salvation Army funds to help those in need
Salvation Army Donation
Salvation Army Donation