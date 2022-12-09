Saturday City Craft Fair this weekend and next to find the perfect holiday gift

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We had coordinators of the Saturday City Craft Fair Penny Olson and Patty Carlson join us this morning to talk about what to expect this weekend. There will be many hand-made gift options and local vendors offering one-of-a-kind items. The fair will be this Saturday the 10th and next Saturday the 17th from 10 am to 4 pm. Located at 523 N. Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls in the Fruit Truck Market.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.