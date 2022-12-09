SDSU’s Stiegelmeier named FCS Coach of the Year

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Congrats to SDSU head football coach John Stiegelmeier who has been named the FCS Coach of the Year. It’s a much deserved honor for Stig who is beloved by his players. He was on Calling All Sports today and that interview is archived on the CAS web site at Calling All Sports SD dot com.

One of the things we talked about today was the fact that this is probably the best team he’s ever coached...and they’ve had some very talented teams in the past.

But the offensive and defensive lines are the difference and the solid defense that has really shut down almost every opponent. I know Holy Cross is unbeaten but the Crusaders have never faced a defense this good.

As for all these honors... How does it feel Stig? ”Any time you get an honor in a football program and really in any athletic program, they’re really talking about your football program, not you. And so that’s cool that we received that and I will share that with the players and they heard that same thing when I was named conference coach of the year. That’s really the team of the year, the assistant coaches of the year and I believe that totally.”

Stig is a very humble guy which is why his players love him so much.

Kickoff against Holy Cross is 11 am on Saturday and the game is on national TV on ESPN.

