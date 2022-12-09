SFFR: House fire in Sioux Falls remains under investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in northwest Sioux Falls late Friday morning.

Responders arrived at the home in the 800 block of N Mallard Place at around 11:30 a.m. On arrival, they reported light smoke coming from the roof. No one was inside the home, according to Battalion Chief Pat Donelan.

Firefighters entered the structure and found heavy smoke. They stretched a hose and continued to investigate. Though there was significant damage, the fire was found to be out.

Donelan reports SFFR personnel remained on scene for an additional 2 ½ hours to conduct overhaul and confirm all hotspots had been extinguished.

The fire remains under investigation.

SFFR responded with five fire trucks and two support units for a total of 20 firefighters. SFFR was assisted on scene by PatientCare EMS, the Sioux Falls Police Department, and The Red Cross.

SFFR would like to remind citizens to have a family evacuation plan and working smoke detectors. The structure did not have a sprinkler system.

For more information from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, visit www.siouxfalls.org/fire or follow them on facebook.com/siouxfallsfire or twitter.com/siouxfallsfire.

