USD basketball player arrested on rape charges

The Clay County Jail shows that 20-year-old Mihai Carcoana was arrested on Friday and charged...
The Clay County Jail shows that 20-year-old Mihai Carcoana was arrested on Friday and charged with 2nd-degree rape.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A University of South Dakota basketball player has been arrested and charged with rape.

The Clay County Jail records show that 20-year-old Mihai Carcoana was arrested on Friday and charged with 2nd-degree rape.

Early Friday afternoon, representatives of the University of South Dakota sent an alert to students, reporting a sexual assault incident had taken place on campus.

(Dakota News Now)

Representatives of the University of South Dakota responded to our request for a statement with the message below.

“The university cannot comment on student matters or active criminal investigations. The University of South Dakota issued a timely warning to the campus community as required under the Clery Act on Dec. 9 regarding a report of sexual assault on campus. USD takes allegations of sexual assault seriously and is committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment for students.”

Michelle Cwach, USD Assistant Vice President in Marketing Communications and University Relations

Officers with the Vermillion Police Department say the investigation is ongoing and will release more information as it becomes available.

