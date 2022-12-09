USD basketball player arrested on rape charges

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A University of South Dakota basketball player has been arrested and charged with rape.

The Clay County Jail records show that 20-year-old Mihai Carcoana was arrested on Friday and charged with 2nd-degree rape.

Early Friday afternoon, representatives of the University of South Dakota sent an alert to students, reporting a sexual assault incident had taken place on campus.

Representatives of the University of South Dakota responded to our request for a statement with the message below.

“The university cannot comment on student matters or active criminal investigations. The University of South Dakota issued a timely warning to the campus community as required under the Clery Act on Dec. 9 regarding a report of sexual assault on campus. USD takes allegations of sexual assault seriously and is committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment for students.”

Officers with the Vermillion Police Department say the investigation is ongoing and will release more information as it becomes available.

