USD men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson is sidelined after fall at home

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -University of South Dakota men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson suffered multiple injuries resulting from a fall Wednesday night while preparing his home for the holidays. His injuries are not life threatening, but he is currently in Sioux Falls being monitored by doctors to recover and determine when he can return to coaching. He will not be on the sidelines Saturday when the Coyotes host UC Irvine in a 1 p.m. tip inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

