USF announces Jim Glogowski as new head football coach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls announced Friday that Jim Glogowski has been selected as the 22nd football coach for the school.

“We are thrilled to have Jim Glogowski become the next USF head football coach,” said USF Athletic Director Pam Gohl. “Coach Glogowski brings a wealth of experience and expertise to USF and his passion and drive for excellence in the NSIC will continue here at Sioux Falls.”

“My wife, Kate, and I, along with our family, are truly excited to join the USF family,” Glogowski said.

Glogowski’s recent background

Glogowski spent seven seasons with the Minnesota State University Mavericks as associate head coach and defensive coordinator. He helped lead the Mavericks to a record of 64-14 with a conference record of 56-10. He assisted the Mavericks to four NSIC championships with three consecutive 11-0 conference seasons. Glogowski has taken his team to the NCAA DII playoffs four times out of his six years at Mankato.

During his time at Minnesota State, Glogowski produced 45 NSIC All-Conference performers and seven honorable mention athletes along with the 2019 NSIC Newcomer of the Year. In 2019, Coach Glogowski was named the NSIC Assistant Football Coach of the Year following a 14-1 season and an appearance in the NCAA DII Football Championship.

Previous positions

Prior to Minnesota State, Glogowski served as the head football coach at Simpson College, a DIII in Indianola, Iowa, from 2007 to 2016. Glogowski led the Storm to 37 wins, including a pair of second-place finishes in the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Coach Glogowski also served as an assistant football coach at his alma mater, the University of South Dakota, from 2004 to 2007. He helped lead the Coyotes to a 33-13 record along with a DII playoff appearance in 2006.

From 2001 to 2003, Glogowski served as an assistant football coach at Allegheny College, a DIII in Meadville, Pennsylvania. In 2003, Glogowski earned the Sam Timer Award for “the commitment to excellence” and “the dedication of holding themselves and the people around them to a higher standard.” He led his team to the NCAA DIII playoffs as well as earning the 2003 North Coast Athletic Conference Championship title.

Glogowski also served as Clarion University’s linebackers coach and special teams coordinator in 2000. Additionally, he spent one season at Augustana as a graduate assistant coach in 1997.

Glogowski graduated from the University of South Dakota with a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in health & physical education. He was inducted into the Coyote Hall of Fame in 2013 for his athletic achievements. Jim and his wife, Kate, are the parents of Jacob, Madeline, Benjamin and Samantha.

