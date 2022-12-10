Augie women can’t keep up with sixth ranked Mankato

MANKATO, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana women’s basketball team fell to the No. 6 Mavericks of Minnesota State, 84-69, on Friday night. Augustana loses its second NSIC contest this season being 2-2 in NSIC action while holding a 7-2 overall record. The Mavericks advance to an 8-0 record to remain undefeated being 4-0 in NSIC play.

The Vikings opened the first quarter with a quick release from Augustana newcomer CJ Adamson from behind the arc. Minnesota State found its footing early taking off with a 12-3 run gaining 10 points following Adamson’s 3-pointer. In the first 10 minutes the Vikings saw another 3-pointer from Adamson as well as Jennifer Aadland.

The 3-point line was utilized heavily by the Vikings in the second quarter, knocking down four total, adding to their 14 points in the second quarter. Kenzie Rensch saw two of the four baskets from deep while Aislinn Duffy and Lauren Sees collected one apiece. Izzy Moore was the sole Viking to score in the paint during the first half collecting four points.

Augustana trailed 44-25 heading into halftime being led by Adamson and Rensch both with six points each with all scoring being from behind the 3-point line.

The Vikings found early momentum in the third quarter seeing a 3-pointer from Michaela Jewett to open scoring for both teams. Augustana found its stride in the second half, scoring 27 points in the third quarter overpowering the Mavericks 20. The Vikings shot 69 percent from the field, being 9-of-13.

Augustana kept the momentum rolling into the fourth quarter, however Minnesota State found its own as well. The Vikings kept an efficient offense shooting 45 percent in the field, matched by the Mavericks 46 percent. Laurens Sees led Augustana in the fourth quarter being 2-of-3 from the 3-point line to lead the squad with seven points. Minnesota State managed to hold off Augustana, outshooting the Vikings 20-17 in the final 10 minutes of the contest.

Overall, Sees led the Vikings in scoring totaling 17 points. Two Vikings joined Sees in double-digit scoring with Jewett scoring 13 points and Adamson tallying 12 points. Aadland led both teams in rebounds, garnering 10 total.

The Vikings travel to Concordia-St. Paul to take on the Golden Bears tomorrow at 3:30 p.m.

