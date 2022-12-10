Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Augie women can’t keep up with sixth ranked Mankato

Vikings fall 84-69
Vikings lose 84-69
By Zach Borg and Halston Evans
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana women’s basketball team fell to the No. 6 Mavericks of Minnesota State, 84-69, on Friday night. Augustana loses its second NSIC contest this season being 2-2 in NSIC action while holding a 7-2 overall record. The Mavericks advance to an 8-0 record to remain undefeated being 4-0 in NSIC play.

The Vikings opened the first quarter with a quick release from Augustana newcomer CJ Adamson from behind the arc. Minnesota State found its footing early taking off with a 12-3 run gaining 10 points following Adamson’s 3-pointer. In the first 10 minutes the Vikings saw another 3-pointer from Adamson as well as Jennifer Aadland.

The 3-point line was utilized heavily by the Vikings in the second quarter, knocking down four total, adding to their 14 points in the second quarter. Kenzie Rensch saw two of the four baskets from deep while Aislinn Duffy and Lauren Sees collected one apiece. Izzy Moore was the sole Viking to score in the paint during the first half collecting four points.

Augustana trailed 44-25 heading into halftime being led by Adamson and Rensch both with six points each with all scoring being from behind the 3-point line.

The Vikings found early momentum in the third quarter seeing a 3-pointer from Michaela Jewett to open scoring for both teams. Augustana found its stride in the second half, scoring 27 points in the third quarter overpowering the Mavericks 20. The Vikings shot 69 percent from the field, being 9-of-13.

Augustana kept the momentum rolling into the fourth quarter, however Minnesota State found its own as well. The Vikings kept an efficient offense shooting 45 percent in the field, matched by the Mavericks 46 percent. Laurens Sees led Augustana in the fourth quarter being 2-of-3 from the 3-point line to lead the squad with seven points. Minnesota State managed to hold off Augustana, outshooting the Vikings 20-17 in the final 10 minutes of the contest.

Overall, Sees led the Vikings in scoring totaling 17 points. Two Vikings joined Sees in double-digit scoring with Jewett scoring 13 points and Adamson tallying 12 points. Aadland led both teams in rebounds, garnering 10 total.

Up Next

The Vikings travel to Concordia-St. Paul to take on the Golden Bears tomorrow at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clay County Jail shows that 20-year-old Mihai Carcoana was arrested on Friday and charged...
USD basketball player arrested on rape charges
(Source: MGN)
SDSU football player arrested days before FCS playoffs
Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
DPS: Driver failed to yield at railroad crossing in fatal Harrisburg crash
Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
At least 10 people injured in explosion at grain elevator facility in Iowa

Latest News

Gets pin win during victory over MSU-Moorhead
Augustana wrestlers win home opener against MSU-Moorhead
Pierre girls open season with win at Stevens
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jefferson & Pierre roll to road wins
Patriots JT Rock dunks during win at Washington
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley rolls while Lincoln, Yankton and Brandon Valley win barn burners
Lincoln and Sioux Falls fight during USHL game
Lincoln rallies past Stampede on Teddy Bear Toss night