Augustana wrestlers win home opener against MSU-Moorhead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana wrestling opened NSIC action with a win over MSU Moorhead, 31-15. The Vikings saw victories in seven of 10 weight classes and moved to 3-2 overall on the season. AU gets off to a 1-0 start in conference action.

Jaxson Rohman picked up the first win of the night at 125 pounds with a fall at 4:15 to add six points to the board for Augustana. The sophomore tallied three takedowns in the first period and added a reversal in the second period prior to the fall.

At 141 pounds, Kade Sammons contributed four team points with an 18-6 major decision victory. Sammons tallied seven takedowns, one reversal and one two-point nearfall against his MSUM opponent.

Miles Fitzgerald earned a win at 157 pounds by way of 11-3 major decision. The sophomore totaled four takedowns and an escape. A point for riding time brought Fitzgerald’s score to 11 points.

Competing at 165 pounds, Tyler Wagener logged three takedowns, one escape and garnered two penalty points to defeat his opponent by way of a 10-0 major decision.

Jacob Tvinnereim marked the fourth major decision win of the night with a 14-6 victory. Tvinnereim logged five takedowns, a reversal, an escape and added a point for riding time.

At 184 pounds, Cade Mueller bested his MSUM opponent in a 19-2 technical fall win. Mueller’s five takedowns and two four-point nearfalls were instrumental in his victory.

In the final AU victory of the night, Zach Peterson, wrestling at 197 pounds, defeated his MSUM opponent in an 8-0 major decision win. Peterson recorded three takedowns, an escape and a point for riding time.

Up Next

Augustana travels to Kearney, Nebraska, for a dual against York and Nebraska-Kearney on December 17. The duals are slated for 11 a.m.

Full Results

125: Jaxson Rohman (AUG) over Clayson Mele (MSUM) (Fall 4:15)

133: Thomas Carillo (MSUM) over John Babineau (AUG) (Dec 6-5)

141: Kade Sammons (AUG) over Hunter Hayes (MSUM) (MD 18-6)

149: Jacob Davis (MSUM) over Kyle Boeke (AUG) (Fall 5:43)

157: Miles Fitzgerald (AUG) over Peyton Ringling (MSUM) (MD 11-3)

165: Tyler Wagener (AUG) over Jonas Anez (MSUM) (MD 10-0)

174: Jacob Tvinnereim (AUG) over Anthony Castro (MSUM) (MD 14-6)

184: Cade Mueller (AUG) over Caleb Vacura (MSUM) (TF 19-2 6:23)

197: Zach Peterson (AUG) over Samuel Grove (MSUM) (MD 8-0)

285: Airin Spell (MSUM) over Edward Hajas (AUG) (Inj. 4:15)

