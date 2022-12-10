Avera Medical Minute
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley rolls while Lincoln, Yankton and Brandon Valley win barn burners

Highlights from Dakota Valley-Tea, Yankton-Harrisburg, Lincoln-Washington & Brandon Valley-O’Gorman
Dakota Valley wins big at Tea while Yankton, Lincoln and Brandon Valley win barnburners
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was the first full “Ball Night” of the prep hoops season in South Dakota with the first full slate of boys and girls games. Click on the video viewer for boys basketball highlights from:

-Dakota Valley’s 67-43 win at Tea

-Yankton’s 66-61 upset win at #2 Harrisburg

-#3 Lincoln’s fending off a big Washington rally to win 60-56

-Brandon Valley winning at #3 O’Gorman 67-61

