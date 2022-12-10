Avera Medical Minute
Decreasing Cloud Cover

Still Cool in the East
Winter Storm for Next Week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- For this weekend, we’ll be looking at decreasing clouds throughout the day Saturday leading to temperatures warming up into the lower 30s and for those of us further west we’ll get into the lower 40s like around Pierre. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with warmer temperatures especially west. We’ll get to the mid 40s in and around the Pierre area! Further east, we’ll remain in the lower 30s.

All eyes are on next week as a bigger winter storm is poised to impact the Midwest. We’ve already declared next Monday through Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. We’ll look to begin as rain in the Sioux Falls area and a rain/snow mix elsewhere by Monday evening and this will persist throughout Thursday morning.

At this point, the heaviest snowfall is favored over northern and western South Dakota and not as much in the Sioux Falls area. We’ll pinpoint totals are we get closer. Stick with your Dakota News Now First Alert Weather Team as we track this storm! This will be followed by much colder temperatures by the end of next week.

