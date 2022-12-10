Avera Medical Minute
Lincoln rallies past Stampede on Teddy Bear Toss night

Herd allow two in third period and fall 3-2
Herd lose 3-2
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede couldn’t hold on to a one goal lead in the third period and fell to the visiting Lincoln Stars on Teddy Bear Toss night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Trailing 1-0 after a period Nick Ring scored on the power play 4:13 into the 2nd to get the Stampede on the board and send Teddy Bears flying onto the ice. Clint Levens added a rebound goal ten minutes later to send the Herd into intermission up 2-1.

Lincoln’s Jack Larrigan netted the equalizer 6:54 into the third and with just 1:30 to go Mason Marcellus scored the game winner.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

