Pipestone employees pack 14,000 boxes for Feeding South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every single week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families.

That is in part due to the help of many volunteers. Employees at Pipestone took three hours out of their day on Friday to help pack boxes to go to families in need. In total, they were able to pack about 14,000 boxes.

“It’s so important right now around Christmas time for all those families to be able to have ample supply of food. To be able to help those that are food insecure,” said volunteer Dan Hanson.

Feeding South Dakota is always taking donations and looking for volunteers to help out.

Learn more by visiting FeedingSouthDakota.Org

