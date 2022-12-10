Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota State preps for postseason football fans

With the snow that moved through, there was plenty that needed to be done to get Dana J....
With the snow that moved through, there was plenty that needed to be done to get Dana J. Dykhouse ready for fans looking to watch the game in person.(Dakota News Now)
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s taken plenty of crew members and volunteers, but Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium at South Dakota State University is clear of snow. Now it’s ready to hold as many fans as possible for the Jackrabbits’ game in the FCS Quarterfinals.

It’s not often you’ll catch any of South Dakota’s sports teams on national television. But South Dakota State is enjoying their chance to be the early marquee event on ESPN Saturday morning.

“We talked about it in a sense that it’s honoring to our football program and our university to be on ESPN. I think we’re one of maybe two games.” SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier said.

But with the snow that moved through, there was plenty that needed to be done to get the field and stands ready for fans looking to watch the game in person. Associate Athletic Director of Operations Christi Williams said even though it’s more work, it’s hard to be upset with a home playoff game.

“Obviously, we’ll always take the opportunity to be playing football still in December. We’re excited for the team to continue their successful year. Obviously anyway that we can chip out and help out to make sure that the field is ready to go, we’re ready to do that.” Williams said.

That involves getting everyone who can out to help clear snow from the field and stands.

“Obviously we live in South Dakota. So we know we’re going to have weather when we get to December. But when the snow fell the other day, there was not a hesitation for people to grab a shovel. We had people from campus just show up, or campus partners just showed up to help. Our student-athletes from all of the different sports showed up to help, as well as our coaches from all of the different sports.” Williams said.

Even with the snow and breeze, many folks showed up early to tailgate before the 11:00 a.m. kickoff time. And the university was ready for them.

“I think we are. And you know our fans that show up, they’re loud. They enjoy it, they like to be here. So this place will be rocking for sure, and we’re excited.” Williams said.

With the Jackrabbits taking the win over Holy Cross Saturday, Williams said they’ll be more than happy to get everything ready for one more home game.

