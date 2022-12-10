WWII soldier’s remains returned to U.S. and buried in Eureka

EUREKA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly 80 years after his death, a World War II soldier has been buried in his hometown of Eureka.

Staff Sergeant Walter Nies was inducted into the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1942. Nies was assigned to the 96th Bombardment Squadron, 2nd Bombardment Group (Heavy), 15th Air Force. He was just 23 years old when his B-17F Flying Fortress crashed near Ulcinj, Montenegro on the way back to its home base in Italy in January of 1944. The crew was captured by German soldiers and Nies was held as a prisoner of war in Heydekrug, Germany (present-day Lithuania.)

On May 28th, 1944, Nies was shot and killed by a prison guard.

”His buddies went and buried him in a private field at the end of the field and corresponded with my Grandma and Grandad, and that’s how they got the news then what had happened to him,” said Charles Puhlman, Nies’s nephew.

According to the following statement from a press release sent by the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Nies still could not be found after the war ended.

“After the war, the American Graves Registration Command was unable to recover his remains because Stalag Luft 6, was by then, located inside Lithuania, deep inside the Soviet occupation zone, due to post-war border shifting. Beginning in 1948, the AGRC worked with the Soviet government to retrieve the remains of American service members. But by September 1951, Nies could still not be found, and he was declared non-recoverable March 25, 1954.”

In 2019, however, possible gravesites for three missing Americans were found. The remains were excavated in August of 2021 and transferred to the DPAA Laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

With the help of DNA from one of his nieces, Nies was identified in August of 2022.

”About five months ago, I got a phone call from some armed services gentleman way over in the East Coast. They were looking for a maternal DNA kind of match, and I fit the bill,” said Eloise Kelle, a niece of Staff Sergeant Nies.

Nies’s remains were interred at Johannestal Baptist Cemetery on Friday following a ceremony at Carlsen Funeral Home in Ashley, North Dakota. Staff Sergeant Nies was a lifelong member of the Johannesthal Baptist Church in Eureka. Nies was buried in a grave next to his parents.

Staff Sergeant Nies was the youngest of 14 children. Although none of his siblings were alive to see his burial, his many nieces and nephews say they’re grateful to see Staff Sergeant Nies brought home.

”This is wonderful. This is just great. I’m so grateful that we look for prisoners and that we look for people that are missing,” said Kelle.

