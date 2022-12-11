Jefferson boys end Roosevelt’s 35-game win streak

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite the graduation of several star players the Roosevelt Rough Rider boys basketball team looked ready to seek a third consecutive State AA title and extend their 35-game win streak, leading visiting Jefferson by double figures during the first half and taking a 34-27 lead into the break.

When the second half started, though, Jefferson showed that the tables in the rivalry have turned, blitzing the Riders on their way to a 73-61 victory.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

