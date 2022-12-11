Avera Medical Minute
LIVE AT THE FCS PLAYOFFS: SDSU-Holy Cross Quarterfinal Preview

Jackrabbits look to reach semifinals in another 2021 spring playoff rematch
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s deja vu playoff tour continues today at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

A week after defeating Delaware 42-6 in a virtual replay of their 33-3 spring 2021 semifinal win over the Blue Hens, the Jacks face another familiar foe in Holy Cross whom they beat in the first round of that postseason 31-3.

Zach Borg was live in our morning show with a preview and who to watch out for in the game!

