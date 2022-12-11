Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Skyforce sweep Motor City and former Coyote Stanley Umude

Sioux Falls tops Cruise 118-95 for their fourth straight victory
Sioux Falls wins 118-95
By Zach Borg and Nick Robinson
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce handled the Motor City Cruise 118-95 on Saturday to move to 7-1 at home during the Showcase Cup portion of the season. It ties the best start through eight games in the G League era.

It also marked the first time since 3/7/20 that the Skyforce (8-6) is two games above .500.

Orlando Robinson (26 points on 9-15 FGA, career-high 21 rebounds and plus-28 plus-minus) secured the first 20-point, 20-rebound game since Yante Maten (31 points and 20 rebounds) on 11/28/18. It marked the seventh time in franchise history a player has produced 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game.

DJ Stewart (23 points and four assists) had 11 points on 4-6 FGA and two assists in the opening quarter, which guided Sioux Falls to a 29-17 lead after the first 12 minutes.

Motor City (3-11) shot just 27.1 percent from the field (13-48 FGA) in the first half and trailed 53-42 at intermission.

Jamaree Bouyea and Stewart combined to score 17 points on 5-8 FGA in the third quarter. The duo helped secure an 84-65 lead with just 12 minutes left.

Jon Elmore scored 16 points on 5-7 3PA in the fourth quarter alone to help push the victory to 23 points. It marked the fourth-straight victory of double digits

Miami HEAT two-way player Jamal Cain had 17 points on 7-13 FGA and five rebounds. HEAT assignee Nikola Jović had six points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the victory.

Detroit Pistons two-way players Buddy Boeheim and Braxton Key combined for 21 points on 7-28 FGA. Former South Dakota Coyote Stanley Umude led the way with 20 points off the bench.

Sioux Falls travels to Grand Rapids (2-10) on Monday at 6:00 PM CST. Motor City will play the Iowa Wolves (9-5) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM CST.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clay County Jail shows that 20-year-old Mihai Carcoana was arrested on Friday and charged...
USD basketball player arrested on rape charges
3-month-old black lab was stolen from his car last night in Herrick, SD
UPDATE: Police help reunite family with stolen support dog in Herrick
Great Plains Zoo shares videos of animals in the recent snow.
Great Plains Zoo animals experience Sioux Falls snowfall
Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
DPS: Driver failed to yield at railroad crossing in fatal Harrisburg crash
(Source: MGN)
SDSU football player arrested days before FCS playoffs

Latest News

Celebrates hoop in Cavaliers win at Roosevelt
Jefferson boys end Roosevelt’s 35-game win streak
Pierre celebrates 62-35 win at Rapid City Central
Pierre girls finish weekend sweep of Rapid City schools
Reacts to game winning shot against Eastern Washington
Jackrabbit men rally from 23 down to beat Eastern Washington
Former Tea Titan plays back in South Dakota against USD
Justin Hohn wins homecoming at USD with Irvine