Call center available to answer snow and transit-related questions

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you wake up wondering how you’ll navigate your day with the snow piling in, there is a call center that can help answer your questions.

From requesting your street to be plowed to knowing what weather control moves city planners are making, this call center can help.

“There’s always something that happens that we’ve not seen before or something that we maybe don’t know the answer to, but we have great tools in place and great communication methods, so we’re able to get ahead of the street dept. supervisors and get those answers pretty quickly,” said Vanderbush.

As you remove packs of snow from your car, business, and driveway, staff at the call center can help you find answers.

“It’s extremely rewarding because I know this team is committed to our one-team mentality. They’re here to assist all public works division. Just as importantly, they’re here to assist our citizens of Sioux Falls,” said Dean Borchardt, the City of Sioux Falls Business Operations Manager.

The call center is your point of contact for clarity in winter weather.

“I love working with this team, we’re dynamic, we’re moving forward, always looking for new ways to innovate. the street dept. has some really great things that they’ve put in place in the last three years and has given us the tools to be more efficient and better at our jobs,” said Vanderbush.

This snow support call center can be reached at (605)367-8600.

