City seeks feedback on new website project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls will host a public open house to gather feedback about SiouxFalls.Org at 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15, in Meeting Room A of the Downtown Library.

Attendees will hear a short presentation on the active project to redesign the City’s website with time for questions.

The open house will also feature interactive activities where attendees can provide feedback and propose suggestions for website content and design.

An online survey is also available through Thursday, Dec. 22, at SiouxFalls.Org/Redesign.

Interested residents can sign up for notifications about the project, including a reminder for this event, at SiouxFalls.Org/Redesign. The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.