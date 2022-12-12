Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

City seeks feedback on new website project

Sioux Falls Website
Sioux Falls Website(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls will host a public open house to gather feedback about SiouxFalls.Org at 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15, in Meeting Room A of the Downtown Library.

Attendees will hear a short presentation on the active project to redesign the City’s website with time for questions.

The open house will also feature interactive activities where attendees can provide feedback and propose suggestions for website content and design.

An online survey is also available through Thursday, Dec. 22, at SiouxFalls.Org/Redesign.

Interested residents can sign up for notifications about the project, including a reminder for this event, at SiouxFalls.Org/Redesign. The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal train crash in Harrisburg
Names released in fatal train crash
“It’s just unfortunate that a 78-year-old man in a wheelchair lost his life because of the...
Questions surround Penitentiary vehicle crash, inmate death in Sioux Falls
The Clay County Jail shows that 20-year-old Mihai Carcoana was arrested on Friday and charged...
USD basketball player arrested on rape charges
Sioux Falls man arrested after leading police on a chase and getting stuck
Sioux Falls man arrested after leading police on a chase and getting stuck
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median

Latest News

Freezing rain can coat power lines, possibly causing outages.
Xcel prepares for upcoming snow and freezing rain
Ten teenagers were charged in the shooting that happened March 7 outside Des Moines’ East High...
Fifth teenager pleads guilty in shooting near Iowa school
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Victim struck by car, assaulted & robbed by driver
The 26-year-old suspect, Lucas Spielmann from Sioux Falls, was located in Lincoln County but...
Police: Man burglarizes garage after ‘check well-being’ call