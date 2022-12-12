Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Congress approaches deadline, among other developments in Washington

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Dakota News Now) - Congressional leadership and the White House are struggling to reach a deal to keep the government funded through next September. White House Correspondent Jon Decker tells us the holdup lies within decisions that will amount to billions of dollars. All of this while House leadership is still being determined.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal train crash in Harrisburg
Names released in fatal train crash
“It’s just unfortunate that a 78-year-old man in a wheelchair lost his life because of the...
Questions surround Penitentiary vehicle crash, inmate death in Sioux Falls
The Clay County Jail shows that 20-year-old Mihai Carcoana was arrested on Friday and charged...
USD basketball player arrested on rape charges
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median
Sioux Falls man arrested after leading police on a chase and getting stuck
Sioux Falls man arrested after leading police on a chase and getting stuck

Latest News

Today, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be...
Gov. Noem closes state government offices statewide
Pierre declares emergency snow alert
Pierre declares emergency snow alert
Latest developments from Washington, D.C.
Heavy Snow and Ice
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather